Do You Agree? The Most Beautiful Place in Each Central New York County

While many people outside of the Empire State only think of the city when they hear 'New York,' true New Yorkers know that there is so much beauty north of the Big Apple.

A 2019 list by New York Upstate detailed what the site considered the most beautiful places in each of New York's 62 counties. Do you agree? Take a look at their picks for Central New York's counties and let us know.

Cayuga County: Inns of Aurora

First up: Cayuga County. It's hard to beat a good sunset-watching spot, and the Inns of Aurora on Cayuga Lake are nearly unbeatable. I mean, just check out this wedding footage with the Inns of Aurora as a backdrop. You can't say that isn't absolutely STUNNING.

Cortland County: Town of Marathon

With a population just under 2,000 as of the 2010 census, Marathon is the ideal little town. It has a quaint little main street through town and is nestled right up next to the Tioughnioga River. Unfortunately, Marathon did see some of the effects of the Halloween 2019 flood, but the town has remained resilient and earned a spot on NYup's "most beautiful" list.

Fulton County: Kane Mountain Fire Tower

From sunsets to sunrises: Just check out this beautiful shot from the observation tower on Kane Mountain. With the clouds clinging to the top of the treeline, it just doesn't get any more serene than this.

Herkimer County: Little Falls

The small city of Little Falls mixes the beauty of 19th-century brick churches with reinvented old mills to create a unique and homey atmosphere. And have you seen Beardslee Castle? I mean, come on!

Madison County: Chittenango Falls State Park

If you've stopped by Chittenango Falls State Park to see this stunning waterfall and hike around the park for a bit, then you know how undeniably beautiful it is. Honestly, it's hard to believe anything else would top the list in Madison County.

Oneida County: Sylvan Beach

From a beachside amusement park to stunning views of Oneida Lake, Sylvan Beach is a Central New Yorker's perfect destination for a summer day-cation. Don't even get us started on the sunsets!

Onondaga County: Skaneateles Lake

Just as many places on NYup's "most beautiful" list are known for their gorgeous sunsets, Skaneateles Lake is no different. The lake is one of New York's 11 Finger Lakes and is famous for its magical, crystal-clear water.

Oswego County: Brennan Beach

Head up to the northern parts of Central New York for a glimpse at one of the Great Lakes: Lake Ontario. According to NYup, Brennan Beach, situated right along Lake Ontario, is Oswego County's most beautiful place, and it's hard to deny.

Tompkins County: Taughannock Falls

Finally, we can't forget about another staple of natural beauty in Central New York. Taughannock Falls State Park provides stunning views year-round, but it's especially gorgeous in the presence of the fall foliage. Just check out this dream-like photo captured at Taughannock Falls.

Do you agree with NYup's picks for the most beautiful places in Central New York? Did they miss your favorite spot? Let us know and send us a message through our station app.