Mark and Anna Casadei of New Hartford, formally Awesome Monkey Productions, now Rowdy Rabbit Films, are thrilled to announce that Malcolm McDowell will the lead in their latest indie horror movie, The Benefactor.

Due to Hollywood's extremely secretive nature, this is all the information we could pry out of Mark and Anna about The Benefactor.

McDowell, best known for A Clockwork Orange, and Caligula and Mozart In The Jungle, will play a once-prolific painter who takes up an artist residency after his wife's death. Deadline:

He soon fears that the house he’s staying in may have other residents. He believes there to be ghosts… and said ghosts may just be driving him mad.

Directing the horror film is David Carson, best known for Star Trek: The Next Generation, Blood Wedding, and From the Earth to the Moon. The Benefactor horror film is in the early stages, and a release date has yet to be announced.

Mark & Anna Casadei

Mark & Anna Casadei are award-winning Film/TV writers/producers that, when not on Hollywood, reside in Central New York. They have written feature films, TV pilots and have directed/produced several award-winning short films. Their portfolio spans multiple genres from comedies, horror, fantasy, sci-fi, thriller, and family-orientated films. They recently finished development on a romantic comedy with Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA).