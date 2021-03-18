New Hartford 7th Grader Wins National Good Deeds Award For Helping Veterans

A 7th grader in New Hartford is being recognized nationally for his work helping veterans.

Owen Jassak, a student at Perry Junior High in New Hartford, New York has been chosen to receive the National American Legion Auxiliary Good Deeds Award.

"There are not enough words to express how beyond proud I am," said mom Cheryl Ann. "Owen goes above and beyond every day, paying it forward, helping our veterans, helping others, just being who he is."

The Youth Hero/Good Deed Award, created in 2002 by the National Children and Youth Committee, are presented throughout the year to recognize the heroism and helpfulness of kids under age 18. In the past three years alone, more than 700 Youth Hero and Good Deed awards have been handed out.

Marrick McDonald and the Herkimer County American Legion Auxiliary nominated Owen for this National Award for all he has done for our veterans. "It's truly an honor," said Cheryl. "God bless Marrick and the Herkimer County American Legion Auxiliary."

Owen will receive his award at an official presentation in the near future at the Oriskany American Legion Post 1448 where he is an official Sons of the American Legion Oriskany Squadron 1448.

This isn't the first national award Owen has received for all the work he does helping veterans, something he's been doing since he was 4.

Owen was given the Children Have the Power to Empower Award in 2020, that recognizes and showcases children and their outstanding acts of goodness.

Owen Jassak received the Children Have the Power to Empower Award for the outstanding acts of goodness he continues to perform helping American military veterans receive the care they deserve by raising awareness of the needs of our veterans and vital funds for Sitrin’s Military Rehabilitation Program. At an early age, Owen has learned the importance of serving those who have served our country. He has raised more than $40,000 to help make a profound difference in the lives of veterans. Owen has been the top fundraiser for his local Stars & Stripes Run/Walk and founded a flag fundraiser to honor our heroes.

"The sky is the limit Owen Jassak," Cheryl beamed.

Credit - Cheryl Ann

Owen is one of several kids throughout the United States who received the honor. "I'm beyond proud of all Owen does to help our veterans. He loves doing what he does. Children do have the power to empower."

Photo Credit - Cheryl Jassak

