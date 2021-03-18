Curfew Lifted For Some New York Businesses, Just Not Restaurants

Coronavirus curfews are being lifted for several businesses in New York, just not restaurants and bars.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the end of the 11 p.m. curfew currently in place for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiards halls, gyms and fitness centers. It'll be lifted on April 5th. Bars and restaurants will still have to close at 11 p.m. and the 12 a.m. curfew for catered events will also remain in effect. Both curfews will be evaluated in late-April.

Indoor fitness classes can start to reopen across the state at 33 percent capacity on March 22nd. Health screenings and contact information will need to be required when people sign in. Owners are being encouraged to schedule classes with enough time for cleaning and disinfection between sessions. Governor Cuomo says local health departments will be inspecting fitness centers to ensure compliance.

"New York is moving forward with reopening our economy and looking forward to a post-COVID world," Governor Cuomo said. "We know the vaccine is the weapon that defeats this invisible enemy and we are getting more shots in arms than ever before. As we re-open and an increasing number of New Yorkers receive their vaccines, it is more important than ever to continue the practices we know stop the spread of COVID-19. I encourage New Yorkers to continue to wear their masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands. We are reaching the light at the end of the tunnel and if we stay New York Tough, we will get there together."

Nearly 40,000 people have died from COVID-19 in New York state since the coronavirus pandemic began.

