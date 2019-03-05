New Concert Venue Opening at Crossgates Mall

A new concert venue is opening in April at Crossgates Mall features a huge stage, 3 bars, and casual dining.

Skyloft is opening upstairs at Crossgates across from Funny Bone on Thursday, April 25 with bands already booked through October 25.

Skyloft is a 16,000 square foot restaurant, bar and live music venue. Skyloft also owns the famous Daryl’s House Club in Pawling, NY, and Skyloft in Laguna Beach , CA.

The Skyloft menu features signature smokehouse meat, fresh seafood, and salads, in an upscale casual setting. Find local craft beer, wine, and spirits at one of their 3 bars and don't forget the live music on the massive stage, where the top touring acts in the country will perform. The entertainment venue features state-of-the-art technology with a 20-foot LED Wall Screen, impressive concert lighting and a top of the line sound system.