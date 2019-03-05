New Concert Venue Opening at Crossgates Mall
A new concert venue is opening in April at Crossgates Mall features a huge stage, 3 bars, and casual dining.
Skyloft is opening upstairs at Crossgates across from Funny Bone on Thursday, April 25 with bands already booked through October 25.
Skyloft is a 16,000 square foot restaurant, bar and live music venue. Skyloft also owns the famous Daryl’s House Club in Pawling, NY, and Skyloft in Laguna Beach, CA.
The Skyloft menu features signature smokehouse meat, fresh seafood, and salads, in an upscale casual setting. Find local craft beer, wine, and spirits at one of their 3 bars and don't forget the live music on the massive stage, where the top touring acts in the country will perform. The entertainment venue features state-of-the-art technology with a 20-foot LED Wall Screen, impressive concert lighting and a top of the line sound system.