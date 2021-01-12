New Adult Beverage Flavors Hit The Shelves in Utica/Rome

To us, there's nothing quite like stopping into a local grocery store and finding something new. The same goes for any kind of alcoholic, adult beverages.

Two of the biggest names in the industry have released new drinks and flavors for us to enjoy: Truly, and Michelob Ultra. Both brands have their new products on the shelves here in the Utica/Rome area.

Michelob Ultra released their new USDA organic seltzer collection, with some interesting flavors included in the pack. Spicy Pineapple, Cucumber Lime, and Peach Pear are all "unexpectedly refreshing flavors perfect for any occasion." What's the best part? If you're looking for a beverage that will be a little bit more forgiving in the morning, it's 4% alcohol, 80 calories, zero sugar and zero carbs.

Truly is a brand that many know and love. Whether it be for their seltzers or their lemonade products, it's the drink of choice for many. The company announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind mixture of seltzer and iced tea. Featuring the new "eye-catching" golden cans, the Truly Iced Tea Hard Seltzer Variety Pack offers four different flavors: Lemon, Raspberry, Peach and Strawberry. Each flavor offers "a hint of fruit and the refreshment of real brewed iced tea" with only 1 gram of sugar, 100 calories and 5% alcohol , just like the rest of the Truly lineup.

"With each innovation, we're pushing the boundaries of what drinkers expect from hard seltzer," said Casey O'Neill, Senior Product Development Manager at The Boston Beer Company. "We spent eight months testing more than 250 iterations to land on the Truly Iced Tea launching today and can't wait to finally share it with our drinkers."

You can grab these in stores throughout the region, now. Will you be trying them?