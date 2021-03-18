Utica/Rome Stores Are Stocking The New White Claw Iced Teas

White Claw, for many in the Utica/Rome area, is the superior beverage in terms of seltzers. You know what they say: "there ain't no laws when you're drinking claws..." Now that's even more true with the expansion the brand is making into creating their newest drink.

According to Hype Beast, White Claw is introducing Hard Seltzer Iced Teas.

The mixes perfectly balance sustainably sourced brewed tea and bright fruit flavors. The tea element of each batch is rendered with a unique BrewPure process that faithfully captures all the flavor of the tea leaves. Each 5% ABV can of Hard Seltzer Iced Tea is gluten-free and comes with just 100 calories.

You'll be able to find these drinks available in a few different flavors:

White Claw Hard Seltzer Iced Tea Lemon is crafted with cold pressed lemon zest, providing just the right balance of zesty and sweet, with that refreshing iced tea and lemon taste.

is crafted with cold pressed lemon zest, providing just the right balance of zesty and sweet, with that refreshing iced tea and lemon taste. White Claw Hard Seltzer Iced Tea Raspberry is complete with a fruity berry flavor thoughtfully paired with a hint of tartness.

is complete with a fruity berry flavor thoughtfully paired with a hint of tartness. White Claw Hard Seltzer Iced Tea Mango has an unmistakable mango flavor that immediately transports you to the world of warm and tropical. Not overpowering, the flavor is crisp and refreshing.

has an unmistakable mango flavor that immediately transports you to the world of warm and tropical. Not overpowering, the flavor is crisp and refreshing. White Claw Hard Seltzer Iced Tea Peach has a splash of refreshing ripe peach flavor that's a little more sweet than tart, embodying the delicate balance of biting into a ripe peach.

Here's some good news: you should be able to find them locally in a few different spots in the Mohawk Valley. McCraith Beverages, home to more than 40 brewers and importers, carries the brand in their lineup and distributes to seven counties in the Central New York Region, including Oneida, Madison, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Herkimer and Hamilton.

Major retailers like Walmart, Price Chopper, and Hannaford should have them stocked on the shelves.

