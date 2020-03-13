New 4D Movie Experience at Destiny USA Puts You in the Movie
Have you ever wanted to get one step closer to experiencing just what the characters in your favorite movie experience? A new theater at Destiny USA in Syracuse is giving you that opportunity with 4D features.
According to Syracuse.com, the new Regal Cinemas 4DX theater opened last week with a number of additional features that sync with the movie playing. Those features include simulated wind, rain, fog, bubbles, lightning, snow, vibrations and scents. If you're not looking to get a little wet, you'll be able to turn off the water feature, but that's about it.
Of course, tickets cost more for this all-inclusive movie experience. Whereas a 2D movie at Destiny costs around $13.10, a 4D ticket costs $21.10, according to Syracuse.com.
This renovation at Destiny's theater is one of many coming in the near future. Syracuse.com reports that there will be more food and drink options, including a coffee shop and smoothie bar, along with lobby and bathroom upgrades. There's also going to be a new theater with a panoramic screen that runs along the front AND side walls, to give viewers a wider view of the action. How cool is that??