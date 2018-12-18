Neil Young Announces Short Solo Theater Tour

Neil Young has announced a brief solo tour that will take place in January, which he’s titled the Big M Theater Tour, presumably because the name of each town he’ll visit starts with an "M."

You can see the five dates below.

The news follows the announcement that Young will release an expanded version of his classic 1990 album Ragged Glory that's set to contain an additional 28 minutes of unheard music.

“Listening to these [unreleased] tracks is a real head-scratcher,” reads a statement on his website. “They are equal to anything on the existing record, maybe better. Possibly, the thought at the time was to have a single album and not include the songs from the last half of the unique ‘set oriented’ recording sessions.”

Young was recently angered to discover that an appearance in London’s Hyde Park scheduled for July 12 had been announced without his permission. He said he’d been in discussions about the show but didn't wanted to proceed with Barclays bank as sponsor.

Calling the financial corporation a “fossil fuel funding entity,” he added, “That doesn’t work for me. I believe in science. I worry about the climate crisis and am deeply concerned about its massive global ramifications.”

He later said the show, with Bob Dylan , would go ahead without the Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time sponsorship banner attached. “We are overjoyed, so happy to be playing the show!" Young noted.

Neil Young Solo Tour Dates, January 2019

Jan. 23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

Jan. 24 – Madison, WI @ Overture Center

Jan. 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theater

Jan. 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

Jan. 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre