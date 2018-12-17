‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Premieres on Netflix in January

Well, we don’t know the exact date of its return, but we do know that at some point in January, The Punisher is coming back to Netflix for its second season.

The show was listed as “coming soon” on Netflix’s monthly announcement of its new titles, and the “January TBD” date was then confirmed by Marvel.com , who ran down the cast besides Jon Bernthal as the title character:

Alongside Bernthal, “Marvel’s The Punisher” Season 2 features fellow returning cast members Ben Barnes (“Billy Russo”), Amber Rose Revah (“Dinah Madani”), and Jason R. Moore (“Curtis Hoyle”). They’re joined by some new additions to the cast, including Josh Stewart as John Pilgrim, Floriana Lima as Krista Dumont, and Giorgia Whigham as Amy Bendix, along with Corbin Bernsen and Annette O’Toole as Anderson and Eliza Schultz.

The first season of The Punisher got high marks from critics and fans, but regardless of how Season 2 is received, the series’ future could be in jeopardy. Almost all of the other Marvel Netflix series have already been canceled, with just Jessica Jones confirmed to return with at least one more season on the streaming service. With Disney launching a competing streaming service next year, expect to see less and less of their content elsewhere, even if it is popular there. So if you liked the first season of The Punisher , you better savor these next 13 episodes; there’s a very good chance they will be the last.