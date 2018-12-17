Hold on to your hat, the National Weather Service ( NWS ) says wind gusts could reach 40 MPH.

A cold front will move through CNY with gusty northwest winds and snow showers today with minor snow accumulations. We'll have dry weather Wednesday, turning rainy and warmer Thursday night into Friday.

Main concerns are gusty northwest winds and lake enhanced snow showers that develop later today through tonight. NWS says:

Changes get underway late morning onward, as an associated cold front punches into the region. Immediately behind the front, winds will pick up considerably out of the northwest 15-20 mph with gusts easily 25-35 mph this afternoon into the evening; a few spots could even touch 40 mph...Expectations are for 2-4 inches of snow accumulation east-southeast of Lake Ontario, with highest amounts in the terrain south of the NY Thruway including southern portions of Cayuga-Onondaga counties, as well as Madison-Cortland-Northeast Tompkins-Northwest Chenango counties. Lighter lake enhanced accumulations may extend through Otsego-Delaware-Oneida counties...

The snow mixed with 25-35 mph winds will cause areas of blowing snow creating slick roads for some locations late today through early Tuesday.

Extended Forcast:

Today Snow showers likely, mainly between 11 am and 2 pm. Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40% — new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Light south wind.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night Rain. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 80%.