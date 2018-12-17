Gusty Winds Could Reach 40 MPH in CNY
Hold on to your hat, the National Weather Service (NWS) says wind gusts could reach 40 MPH.
A cold front will move through CNY with gusty northwest winds and snow showers today with minor snow accumulations. We'll have dry weather Wednesday, turning rainy and warmer Thursday night into Friday.
Main concerns are gusty northwest winds and lake enhanced snow showers that develop later today through tonight. NWS says:
Changes get underway late morning onward, as an associated cold front punches into the region. Immediately behind the front, winds will pick up considerably out of the northwest 15-20 mph with gusts easily 25-35 mph this afternoon into the evening; a few spots could even touch 40 mph...Expectations are for 2-4 inches of snow accumulation east-southeast of Lake Ontario, with highest amounts in the terrain south of the NY Thruway including southern portions of Cayuga-Onondaga counties, as well as Madison-Cortland-Northeast Tompkins-Northwest Chenango counties. Lighter lake enhanced accumulations may extend through Otsego-Delaware-Oneida counties...
The snow mixed with 25-35 mph winds will cause areas of blowing snow creating slick roads for some locations late today through early Tuesday.