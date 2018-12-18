Listen to Steve Perry’s ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’

Steve Perry released a cover of the seasonal song “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” to mark the end of the year in which he finally returned to music.

“This has been a big year of firsts for me,” the former Journey singer said in a message to fans. “In keeping with that spirit, I thought I'd record a little Christmas card song and send it out to you to thank you for all of your kindness in welcoming me back. Have yourself a merry little Christmas. I hope you enjoy it."

You can listen to his cover below.

Perry released the comeback album Traces in October, after nearly 25 years out of the spotlight. The record's arrival inevitably raised questions of a reunion with Journey, which he repeatedly shot down by arguing that the parties had differing interests.

“I don't think that's where I'm at right now,” he said in September. “It took forever for me to find the passion for music again because I felt it was kind of damaged. I thought I would never feel that love again for music, so I had to walk. Now that I've found that again, I have so many other songs ready to be recorded.”

At that point, he noted that the idea of touring was under discussion but no decision had been made. “If I do go on tour, I will certainly play a nice amount of songs from the album Traces , most certainly," he later speculated . "It’s gonna be torture for me to not play the whole thing. But also, if I go on tour, you bet your ass I’ll be playing the Journey songs, because it’s a part of my life, a part of my history. I think everything will be a challenge as to what doesn’t get played.”