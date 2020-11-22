Neil Peart’s ‘2112’ Drum Kit Heading to Auction

A drum set owned by late Rush drummer Neil Peart — and played both onstage and in the studio between 1974 and 1977 — is headed to auction.

The kit is expected to bring between $80,000 and $120,000 as part of Bonhams' online music memorabilia sale, scheduled between Nov. 23 and Dec. 9.

Peart — who joined the band on July 29, 1974, replacing original drummer John Rutsey — purchased the chrome, double bass drum Slingerland set in late July or early August 1974 from Long & McQuade music store in Toronto. He played the kit at his first Rush gig, opening for Manfred Mann's Earth Band at Pittsburgh's Civic Arena on Aug. 14.

The kit became a staple for the drummer-lyricist during his early years in the lineup. He used it to record his first three studio albums with the group: 1975's Fly by Night and Caress of Steel; and 1976's 2112. He also played it during Rush's three-night stand at Toronto's Massey Hall, where they recorded their first live LP, 1976's All the World's a Stage.

Shortly after that concert recording, Peart retired the Slingerland and placed it in storage. A decade later, he included it as a giveaway prize — along with two other kits – for Modern Drummer's March 1987 issue. According to Bonhams, the set was awarded to New York drummer Mark Feldman in the October 1987 issue, and it was sold by Feldman to its present owner.

The decked-out Slingerland features plenty of the accessories, including a bell tree, temple blocks and multiple cowbells. Full details are available at the Bonhams site, and pictures are available below.

