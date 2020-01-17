Here’s A Really Cool Tribute To RUSH’s Neil Peart

I cna;t believe it's been a week since we heard the tragic news that "The Professor", Neil Peart of RUSH had passed away. He had battled brain cancer for 3 1/2 years and only his closest friends and family knew he was ill.

I'm sure in the near future there will be a proper tribute to Neil with Alex and Getty and probably every drummer that ever picked up sticks....and Dave Grohl because he's involved in EVERYTHING.

In the meantime, here is a really cool tribute to Neil Young that was done on YouTube by Sonic Perspectives.

