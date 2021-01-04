How Kiss’ Eric Singer Paid Tribute to Late Rush Legend Neil Peart

Eric Singer delivered a subtle tribute to Rush drummer Neil Peart during Kiss’ New Year’s Eve concert.

Keen viewers watching the pay-per-view event may have noticed a distinctive sticker on the Kiss drummer’s kit. A closer examination revealed it was Rush’s famous Starman logo, an image that quickly became synonymous with the band following its inclusion on the 1976 album 2112.

Lorne Wheaton, who served as Peart’s drum tech and is currently working with Kiss, tweeted an image of Singer’s kit with further details.

“This was all Eric’s idea,” Wheaton explained of the sticker. “I was still grieving with the loss of my friend and boss Bubba [Peart's nickname]. [Eric Singer] was a big fan of NP, and since I’m his tech, it’s a tribute to me.”

Peart died in January 2020 following a battle with brain cancer. Like many musicians, Singer was a huge fan of the Rush legend.

In a conversation with Goldmine, the Kiss drummer reflected on Peart’s death as a “sad and huge loss for the drum and music community.” “I remember the bombastic machine-gun drum fills all over ‘Fly by Night’ and remember seeing them open for Kiss at the Akron Civic Theatre in 1975 and in 1977 at the Cleveland Public Hall on their All the World’s a Stage tour,” Singer recalled. “I was in the front row for both shows and have incredible memories of this incredible drummer.”

Broadcast live from Dubai, Kiss’ 'Kiss 2020 Goodbye' event set world records as one of the most watched - and most explosive - concerts in history. The 22-song set featured many of the band’s most famous hits, including "Detroit Rock City," "I Was Made for Lovin' You" and "Rock and Roll All Nite."