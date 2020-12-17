The National Weather Service is urging motorists to not travel this morning, or at the very least delay your morning commute. The current Winter Storm Warning says the heaviest snowfall will occur early this morning.

The warning until 10 this morning is for Southern Oneida and Madison counties and includes the cities of Hamilton, Oneida, Rome, and Utica. Total accumulation will be near 12 inches in many areas, with 1 to 2 inches of snowfall per hour.

Travel will remain very difficult during this time. Motorists are urged not to travel, but if you must travel, be prepared for snow covered roads and near zero visibilities.