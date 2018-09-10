Free National Parks Pass For Families With 4th Graders

Thanks to the “ Every Kid in a Park ” program, if you have a fourth grader, they could get you into national parks for free.

Fourth-grade students and their families can now get into national parks for free. According to Simple Most , the current pass is for fourth graders (or homeschool equivalent students) for the 2018-19 school year.

The pass includes not only free entrance for your fourth grader, but also all children under 16 years of age and up to three adults. If you visit a park that charges admission per vehicle, the pass admits all children and adults in one passenger vehicle."

All you have to do to claim yours is visit Every Kid In A Park website and register .