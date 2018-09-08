It’s going to be several years before Rian Johnson ’s new Star Wars trilogy takes shape, but fans of the filmmaker should be thrilled to learn that he’ll be directing another original feature in the meantime. It’s called Knives Out , and it’s described as a murder mystery in the vein of classic Agatha Christie stories, starring Daniel Craig as the detective investigating said murder.

The recent delay on Bond 25 has given Daniel Craig an opening in his schedule, which allows him to headline Johnson’s upcoming thriller, set to begin production this fall. Per Deadline , Johnson is directing the film based on his own screenplay, a “contemporary version of the locked door mansion murder mystery,” starring Craig as a detective. Written in the “classic whodunit style,” Knives Out is “infused with Johnson’s original voice that informed films from Brick to Looper .”

Following Danny Boyle’s departure from Bond 25 , the producers of the series were forced to delay the next installment in the super spy saga as they search for a new director . Unfortunately for fans of 007, it’s unlikely that Bond 25 will hit theaters in 2019 as originally planned.

Fans of Johnson, however, had hoped that the filmmaker would direct another original feature before his schedule becomes tied up with Star Wars . Johnson has signed on to develop a new trilogy featuring new characters and locations; the current trilogy will conclude with next year’s Episode IX , and will bring an end to the Skywalker family saga.

With production on Knives Out set to begin this fall, we can probably expect to see Johnson’s latest project sometime in 2019.