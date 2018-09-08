Stevie Ray Vaughan 's childhood home in Dallas, recently sold for a song. That the legendary guitarist grew up in the home mattered little to the buyers, who purchased it for less than the $159,900 asking price.

Although the exact price is unknown at this time, Realtor , who called it "wonderful," notes that it fell in the $140,000-$160,000 range. The home, located in the burgeoning neighborhood of Oak Cliff, was listed by agent Ian Flannigan with eXp Realty , who himself is a musician and has often covered Vaughan's songs with his band.

But like the buyers, the sellers weren't interested in the history. Entertaining only serious buyers, they were not open to fans wanting a tour. Besides, Flannigan said, there isn't much to see. "You look to the left you look to the right, you poke your head down the hall and look at the two rooms. That's about it," he said of the small home.

The Vaughan family purchased the house in the late '50s, and Martha Vaughan lived there for approximately 50 years. Stevie Ray attended elementary and middle schools while living in the two-bedroom, one-bathroom, 1,100-square-foot house. It was there that, inspired by his older brother Jimmie , he first learned to play guitar.

Vaughan lived in the modest home until he dropped out of high school in 1972 and moved to Austin, Texas, to pursue his music career. At one point he did, however, moved back in with his mom after a stint in rehab, according to the locals.

The home sits on an oversized lot, and features a large covered patio, a fence for privacy and gated parking. Boasting original hardwood floors, freshly painted walls and a new gas furnace, the property sold after seven weeks on the market.

Vaughan, who died in a helicopter crash at the age of 35, is buried just five miles from the home along with family members.