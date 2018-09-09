Adam Lambert Buys ‘Pristine Modern Estate’ for $6.5 Million

A 14-room house in the Hollywood Hills has already changed hands for a second time, even though it was built only two years ago. The new buyer, Queen singer Adam Lambert , paid $6.5 million for the home.

"Have you ever dreamed of being king of the hill?" the listing by Branden Williams, of Trevor Wright and Greg LaPlant at Hilton & Hyland, asked. "Welcome home. You've arrived. ... Every room in this pristine modern estate overlooks the City of Angels with seamless indoor-outdoor flow. Wake up to your master bedroom, equipped with his/her closets and massive bathroom, with a stone's throw to all the best restaurants and nightlife. Live like royalty in this magical property and live the California dream."

Including five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the 5,028-square-foot property also contains a wine closet, home theater and an office. The kitchen and living room open up via large glass doors to the patio, which has fire pits, an infinity-edge pool, a hot tub and a barbecue.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the house was purchased last year for $6.8 million, and had recently been listed for $7.3 million. Lambert also owns another place in the area that was put on the market last year for $4 million.

Over the weekend, Queen + Adam Lambert began a new three-week, 10-show run at the Park Theater and the Park MGM in Las Vegas. The production, the Crown Jewels, features 20 numbers, including Queen classics like "Killer Queen," "Don't Stop Me Now," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" and " Bohemian Rhapsody ."

You can see a bunch of photos from Lambert's new home below.