Once again, Utica, Rome, Syracuse, and the rest of Central New York will get the chance to see a rocket launched from Virginia across New York State.

On June 15th, NASA will be launching it's Northrop Grumman’s Minotaur 1 rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. If you want to enjoy the launch, you'll need to be up early though:

The rocket carrying three national security payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), is scheduled for launch at 7a.m. June 15, from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s (MARS) Pad 0B on Wallops Island. The U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space and Missile Systems Center’s Launch Enterprise is providing the launch services for this mission.

The launch may be visible, weather permitting, to people throughout the mid-Atlantic region and possibly the East Coast of the United States. Here's a look at NASA's map, and what time to check it out:

NASA via Wallops

This will be the second time in 2021 that Central New York could be in the field of view for this launch. Following the map above, and of course if weather works out for us, we could see the rocket around 60-90 seconds after launch. We know it's early, but here's the weather outlook from the National Weather Service:

Overnight Monday Night into Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

This mission, named NROL-111, will be the third small launch USSF mission. Live coverage of the mission countdown is scheduled to begin at 6:30AM on the Wallops YouTube site. Launch updates will also be available via the Wallops Facebook and Twitter sites.

