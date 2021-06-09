Experience a night like no other where fireworks soar and illuminated fountains dance to music.

If you're looking for a summer trip the whole family can enjoy, look to the Fireworks & Fountains Shows at Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania. It's a spectacular you need to see at least once.

Be mesmerized by the illuminated fountains as water in all shapes, sizes, and heights blends with music and infinite colors. Watch over 1,700 jets spray, spin, dance and soar as high as 175 feet for an amazing 30-minute show.

The Fountain shows run every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 9:15 PM until August 28. In September and October the shows begin at 8:15 PM.

You may want to plan your trip on a Saturday during one of the 6 fireworks shows planned. But act fast. Tickets sell out quickly.

Fireworks Schedule

Spirit of America

Saturday, July 3 at 9:15 pm

Proud

Saturday, July 17 at 9:15 pm

Sleeping Beauty

Saturday, August 7 at 9:15 pm

Tickets on sale June 22 at 10:00 am

It’s Always Sunny at Longwood Gardens

Sunday, September 5 at 8:15 pm

Tickets on sale July 13 at 10:00 am

Hip Hop Mixtape

Saturday, September 25 at 8:15 pm

Tickets on sale July 13 at 10:00 am

Start Me Up

Saturday, October 23 at 8:15 pm

Tickets on sale September 14 at 10:00 am

Fireworks Ticket Prices:

Ages 19 & over: $45

Members ages 19 & over: $41

Gardens Preferred/Gardens Premium Members ages 19 & over: $37

Ages 18 & under: $25

Members ages 18 & under: $23

Gardens Preferred/Gardens Premium Members ages 18 & under: $21

Reserved seating - All ages: $53

Members all ages: $48

Gardens Preferred/Gardens Premium Members all ages: $43

Tickets to the fireworks show include all-day Gardens admission. Or you can just purchase garden tickets for $25.

Watch the beautiful fountains in the video above or see them for yourself at Longwood Gardens, located in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. It's only a 5 hour trip from Utica and totally worth the drive.

Learn more and buy your tickets for a night to remember at Longwoodgardens.org.