MVHS To Update Visitation Policy On Monday

Based on guidance from the New York State Department of Health and feedback from MVHS staff members and visitors, Mohawk Valley Health System is updating its hospital visitation policy, effective Monday, July 12.

Visiting hours will remain the same for inpatient hospital units -- 11:00AM to 1:00PM and 4:00PM to 6:00PM. seven days a week.

Patients can have two visitors at a time during the visiting hours, however, the restriction that only two people could visit during the two-hour visitation period is no longer in effect.

That means visitors can swap out within the two-hour visitation period as long as there are only two in the room at any one time.

Visitation hours have not been expanded for patients with COVID-19.

Here are the other changes to visitation:

Pediatric patients may have two designated support persons with them at all times.

with them at all times. Patients in imminent end-of-life situations may have two designated support persons with them.

with them. All visitors must be at least 12-years-old.

In other areas, the following changes have been made as follows:

ED patients may have two support people with them.

A support person can bring surgical patients or those undergoing procedures to the Safe Path entrances at each campus, then they may wait in a designated waiting area. The NYSDOH guidance does not allow for support people to accompany patients to the surgical/procedural areas except for the state-required exceptions (e.g., pediatric patients and patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and patients with cognitive impairments).

All other visitor guidelines remain in place and can be found by visiting mvhealthsystem.org/visitation.

