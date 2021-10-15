MVHS Opens Testing Site For COVID-19 On Monday

Mohawk Valley Health System will begin offering COVD-19 testing on Monday, October 18..

The testing will be by appointment only and will take place at its COVID Testing Trailer on the St. Luke’s campus.

The service is being offered through a partnership between MVHS and the Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

You must contact your primary care physician to schedule an appointment.

Patients without access to a primary care provider can call the New York State COVID Testing Hotline at 888-364-3065, or visit https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing for a full list of available testing sites.

Appointments will take place Monday through Friday from 11:00 to 7:00.

Patients who receive an appointment should arrive at the trailer only at their scheduled time.

MVHS officials say it’s also important that everyone in the community adhere to proven safety practices to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

A reminder that everyone should wear a mask, practice social distancing (six feet away from another individual), wash their hands with soap and water and stay home from work or school if they are sick.

Meanwhile, MVHS is updating its visitation policy effective Monday, October 18

Visiting hours remain the same for inpatient hospital units - from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Patients can have two visitors during the designated visiting hours. The two visitors may go to the patient room together or separately, but “switching” out for additional visitors during a two-hour visitor block will no longer be allowed.

Pediatric patients may have two designated support persons with them at all times.

One support person who can remain with patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and patients with cognitive impairments through their hospitalization (with an additional visitor being with the patient during hospital-designated visiting hours).

Patients in imminent end-of-life situations may have two designated support persons with them.

Visitation has not been expanded for patients with COVID-19, except in special circumstances.

All visitors must be at least 12-years-old.

