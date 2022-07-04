It's not always easy to find a variety of fun things to do with kids in rural Upstate New York but here's something different and it's something that's not just fun for kids but also for the young at heart.

This Saturday, the West Kortright Centre in East Meredith will play host to "KIDSTOCK!", a family-fun, rain or shine event from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

KIDSTOCK! via WestKC.org KIDSTOCK! via WestKC.org loading...

Here's a little history about the West Kortright Centre. It started out as a Presbyterian church that closed in 1971. Sadly, the beautiful church just sat there, not being used for anything until some Delaware County citizens got together and revitalized the church building by turning it into non-profit arts and community center for the area in 1975. That quaint venue has been hosting a great variety of events ever since and since it's non-profit, admission prices for West KC events tend to be very affordable.

This event is especially affordable to families since it's by donation to get in. Here's what is being offered up for this event: live music, food for sale from vendors, plus a full array of kids' activities: face painting, jewelry making, building your own terrarium, native plant giveaway, an obstacle course, and of course fun entertainment with Mike the Juggler, Miss Pam's Jamboree, a Musical Petting Zoo, a jazz band on stilts, and Amadou Diallo with Senegalese drumming.

Get our free mobile app

Find out all the event details at westkc.org/eventbrite-event/kidstock. You can also check out other upcoming West Kortright Centre events at westkc.org/calendar.

Look: 21 Famous Literary Giants With Deep Roots in Upstate NY This is a list of 21 literary legends who have deep connections with Upstate New York. Some were born here, some went to school here, some are buried here. The list is is amazing! How many of these authors' books have you read?

Walk These 10 Upstate Neighborhoods and Discover Fun and History Upstate New York has a cornucopia of great cities towns and villages. And within many of these locales you can find some amazing walking neighborhoods. Here are ten of the best. They encompass neighborhoods that host some of the most beautiful homes you will see, famous sites where history was made, and you will discover some little known facts about the state in these neighborhoods (people living in 300-year-old stone houses? Really?)