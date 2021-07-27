What Kind Of Businesses Do You Think Should Be In Rome New York?

If you had the ability to convince any sort of business to open up in Rome New York, who are you convincing to come to town?

The question what kind of businesses do you think should be in Rome was asked on the People Places and Opinions of Rome NY Facebook group. The post itself has tons of amazing results. Check them out here:

City Of Rome Is Feeling Peace, Love, And Rage After HBO’s Woodstock 99 Documentary

From the crowd at the Capital Theater in Rome, to people posting online, many Central New Yorkers are feeling peace, love, and rage after HBO's Woodstock '99 documentary.

HBO's account of the massive and iconic music festival is the first of 3 documentaries that are being produced on Woodstock 99, including one that is currently in production by a London based company for Netflix. Several people in the area have been contacted and interviewed by producers and no one has been given an advance screening to see what kind of slant the producers have planned.

Violence, destruction, sexual assault, overheated revelers, overpriced water and bonfires are etched in the memory of this event. 'Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage' shows the virtual sea of people who were on the grounds of the former Griffiss Air Force Base on that summer weekend in 1999 - where the total weekend attendance has been estimated at over 400,000.

You can read more here. Here's several reviews from the People Places and Opinions of Rome NY Facebook group. Some are positive, while others are negative:

