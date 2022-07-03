Chenango County Wine, Beer And Food Festival A Can’t Miss Event

Commerce Chenango is inviting the public to eat, drink and be merry at the Chenango County Wine, Beer and Food Festival. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at the Chenango County Fairgrounds in Norwich. The festival, which kicks off at 11 a.m., will feature breweries, wineries, distilleries, food trucks, restaurants and crafters.

Organizers are recruiting vendors from Chenango County, New York state, and even further afield. “We have had an overwhelming response from crafters and general vendors,” Kerri Green, president and CEO of Commerce Chenango, said in a statement.

The number of craft brewers, wine makers and distillers in the state has grown exponentially during the past decade. There are now a half dozen in Chenango County and about 1,200 in the state.

Commerce Chenango has not yet released a list of participating sponsors but a list of the current vendors can be checked out on https://chenangowbffest.com/.

There are four levels of ticket prices ranging from $15 for designated drivers up to $75 for VIP attendees. Ticket holders will qualify for various perks including gift bags and commemorative tasting glasses. The Chenango County Fairgrounds is located at 168 East Main Street, Norwich, NY. Parking will be free for the festival.

Commerce Chenango is an umbrella organization that includes the county’s chamber of commerce, tourism agency and economic development organization.

