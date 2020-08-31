North Star Orchards Ready to Kick Off Apple Picking for 2020

With September upon us, apple picking season is nearly ready to start at North Star Orchards in Westmoreland.

Apple-picking at North Star Orchards is a fall 'must do' for most of us in the Utica area. We've been picking apples there for years - and it's the perfect thing to take your mind off all the other stuff going on lately.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

North Star Orchards will kick off their u-pick season on Friday, September 18th. In September, u-pick will be available daily from 8am - 6pm. In October, the schedule will switch to weekends only for the first three weeks of the month.

TSM

In October, North Star also offers u-pick pumpkins, which is a ton of fun for the kids. Kids can also watch a demonstration of the cider press. While you're there, don't forget to stop into their market for mums, delicious treats (try their frosted pumpkin cookies brownies, or cider donuts - you won't be sorry), and fresh produce from the farm and elsewhere.

Trying to figure out what to do with all those apples? You could make a pie - unless you're like me, and too lazy to make a crust from scratch. In that case, you can try an apple crisp. My favorite recipe is from the Pioneer Woman - you can make it in a Pyrex baking dish, or (if you want to look really rustic) a cast iron pan. Either way, make sure you've got plenty of vanilla ice cream.