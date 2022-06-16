Motley Crue Deliver Wild Stadium Tour Show: Set List, Videos

Motley Crue finally kicked off their twice-delayed Stadium Tour in Atlanta on Thursday night, nearly seven years after playing their so-called "farewell show" – and three years after announcing their return. They appeared alongside Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett.

Motley Crue’s set began in typically emphatic fashion, as the group blazed through a rendition of “Wild Side,” followed by their 1983 classic “Shout at the Devil.” Five songs in, things took an unexpected turn. Following a performance of “Saints of Los Angeles,” drummer Tommy Lee got up from behind the kit and walked to the front of the stage to talk to the crowd.

"We did it! You did it, we did it, we're fucking here!" Lee proclaimed, before addressing the real issue. “What I've got to tell you is about 14 days ago, I fuckin' broke not one, not two, not three, but four fuckin' ribs."

Lee went on to explain that he’d be unable to continue the performance due to lingering effects of the injury, then introduced his replacement for the rest of the set, session drummer Tommy Clufetos.

Motley Crue then commenced ripping through a set of their hits, including “Dr. Feelgood,” “Girls, Girls, Girls” and “Kickstart My Heart.” The group also delivered an impressive medley, made up of Gary Glitter’s “Rock and Roll, Part 2," Brownsville Station’s "Smokin' in the Boys Room" (which Motley Crue famously covered in 1985), the Tubes’ "White Punks on Dope," the Beatles "Helter Skelter" and the Sex Pistols’ "Anarchy in the U.K.”

Lee returned briefly to play piano on “Home Sweet Home,” while Machine Gun Kelly – who portrayed Lee in the biopic The Dirt – made a guest appearance to perform “The Dirt (Est. 1981)” for the first time live. The song was one of four new recordings to appear on the 2019 film’s soundtrack.

You can see the full set list and videos from Motley Crue's performance below.

Watch Motley Crue Perform 'Wild Side'

Watch Motley Crue Perform 'Kickstart My Heart'

Watch Motley Crue Perform 'The Dirt (Est. 1981)' With Machine Gun Kelly

Motley Crue, 6/16/22, Truist Park in Atlanta

1. “Wild Side”

2. “Shout at the Devil”

3. “Too Fast for Love”

4. “Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)”

5. “Saints of Los Angeles”

6. “Live Wire”

7. “Looks That Kill”

8. “The Dirt (Est. 1981)” (with Machine Gun Kelly)

9. “Rock and Roll, Part 2" / "Smokin' in the Boys Room" / "White Punks on Dope" / "Helter Skelter" / "Anarchy in the U.K.”

10. “Home Sweet Home”

11. “Dr. Feelgood”

12. “Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)”

13. “Piece of Your Action”

14. “Girls, Girls, Girls”

15. “Primal Scream”

16. “Kickstart My Heart”

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett, Classless Act Opening Night 2022

Check Out Mick Mars’ Guitar Hero Yearbook Picture