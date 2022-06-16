Mazzaferro’s Plans To Open New Location In East Rome New York After Fire
Good news for fans of Mazzaferro’s in the City of Rome New York. They are opening a "satellite store" in East Rome.
WKTV reports that Brian and Joseph Mazzaferro announced after the devastating fire that they would be making a retail space at their wholesale location on Railroad Street in Rome while the main store is getting rebuilt on Ridge Mills Road.
“We're going to try to have a bit of the products that went over the best at our other location brought here. We're still going to have personal service, fresh cut meat, imported cheeses,” Joseph said.
Mazzaferro’s has been serving Central New York since 1915. Over that time, the family-owned business has become a massive fixture in the area. Whether you ordered trays of food for wedding receptions, birthdays, or graduations, Mazzaferro's was always the place to order from. On April 29th 2022, a fire completely destroyed the market. Currently there is a GoFundMe to reach a goal of $10,000 for the family to rebuild:
In keeping with the persistent spirit of our community, let’s rally to support the Mazzaferros as they rebuild. All funds will be used exclusively to support the recovery effort.
So far, the campaign has raised over $11,000.
The new location will be 800 square feet and will serve as a smaller version of what they had to offer at their Ridge Mills Road location, up until repairs can be made to make the Ridge Mills location bigger and better than ever. This location has been in use processing commercial orders for local businesses since the store was originally opened.
