Motley Crue Confirm Four New Songs for ‘The Dirt’ Soundtrack

Motley Crue is in the process of recording four songs for the soundtrack to the upcoming film adaptation of their 2001 book The Dirt . Two weeks after Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee posted photos of themselves and Bob Rock in the studio, Vince Neil tweeted that he was about to work on the tracks and Sixx confirmed that they are slated for the movie.

"Exciting news! I’ll be going back in recording studio in a few weeks with the boys to record 4 brand new Motley Crue tracks!" Neil wrote. "Rock On!!"

The singer then clarified the situation for those who thought they broke up at the conclusion of their 2014-15 tour, which was announced with them signing a formal " Cessation of Touring Agreement ," which meant that they could never again tour as Motley Crue.

"For those of you who don’t understand, yes 'the boys' means Motley and we signed a contract not to tour anymore," he added. "We never broke up or said we would never make music again. Hope this clears it up."

After Nikki Sixx retweeted Neil, somebody asked if it was intended for the movie soundtrack. Sixx responded with "Yüp" followed by a devil-horn emoji and a hashtag of "#TheDirtMovie."

Even though the wording of the agreement allowed for it to be invalidated if all four agreed, Sixx, on the eve of their final show on New Year's Eve 2015 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, was adamant that he was not interested.

"It would be over my dead body," he said . "All hell would rain down on any lawyers or promoters or anyone out there who thinks they are going to go sneaking around it. Dignity is the most important thing."