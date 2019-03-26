Motley Crue Sued Over ‘The Dirt’ Crewman Injury

A crewman who was seriously injured during the making of the Motley Crue biopic The Dirt has launched a lawsuit against the band and producers Netflix, claiming millions of dollars in reparation.

Louis DiVincenti suffered burns over 40 percent of his body in March 2018 while he was working on the stage set that had been used as Hollywood’s iconic Whiskey A Go Go venue. The set, built in Louisiana, was being dismantled when a metal bar DiVincenti was holding made contact with a power line.

At the time, a spokesman for the production noted that “even though all of our safety protocols were in place, an accident did occur and a crew member was injured by electricity,” adding that a full recovery was expected. However, the New Orleans Advocate reported that doctors had given him a 2 percent chance of survival when his treatment began. He had his right foot amputated and underwent a number of skin-graft operations. A year after the accident, he remains under medical orders.

DiVincenti’s lawsuit named Motley Crue members Nikki Sixx , Vince Neil , Mick Mars and Tommy Lee , along with Netflix, as “liable for the production’s failure to address electrical hazards.”

He argued that appropriate safety assessments had not been made and that the power lines should have been cut off by the time the crew went to work on dismantling the set. He asked for a $1.8 million payment to cover his medical bills, with further damages requested.

The legal action was filed on March 1, three weeks before The Dirt premiered on Netflix. The case was assigned to Judge Rachael Johnson; further details will be revealed later.