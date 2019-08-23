Ranking the Past Year’s Big Rock Movies

It's been a big year for rock movies. Heck, that would be true even if the only one released was Queen's $903 million-grossing Bohemian Rhapsody.

But since that film's October 2018 debut, four other major rock and roll motion pictures have arrived, based on the lives or music of superstars Motley Crue, Elton John, the Beatles and Bruce Springsteen.

So, which is the best? All five movies are well made and were positively rated by the movie-going public, championed in each case no doubt by the fans of each act. With the caveat that this was a very close race, and that each and every one of these films are well worth seeing, here's how we called the race.

It's pretty clear who the box-office champion is going to be. While both the Elton John biopic Rocketman and the Beatles-inspired Yesterday have had highly successful runs at the box office, neither is projected to pass $200 million in ticket sales. The smaller-budget Springsteen-inspired Blinded by the Light wasn't released in nearly as many theaters, and there's no way to independently verify how many people watched Motley Crue's The Dirt on Netflix.

Another easy prediction: There will be many more classic rock-inspired movies in the very near future. All of the projects below were in production before Bohemian Rhapsody's massive success. Soon after, it was revealed that the story of Journey singer Arnel Pineda is being groomed for the big screen. Stardust, which will focus on David Bowie's early years, has already begun filming.