Have The Kids Crack Open A Good Book With New York’s Summer Reading Program

School's out for the summer (or almost out) and now's the time to start planning ways to keep the kids busy. I remember as a kid, we always participated in the library's summer reading program. It was an experience that I'll remember forever, mostly because it was super interactive and all of my friends did it as well.

Now is great time encourage your littles to crack open a good book with the New York State summer reading program. According to News 10, the New York State Education Department and the New York State Library have partnered with 1,100 public libraries and neighborhood branches for the 2021 Summer Reading at New York Libraries program. This includes several of libraries in the Mid-York library district.

It's a free program that encourages families to utilize all the resources local libraries have to offer in addition to supporting summer reading.

The theme for this year's summer reading adventure is “Tails and Tales,” focusing on pets and animal stories. Local libraries will provide children and families with activates, programs and reading challenges all centered around the statewide theme.

"This year more than any, it is imperative that children continue learning during the summer months and our summer reading program offers a tremendous opportunity to keep them engaged,” said State Education Commissioner Rosa. “Children that read in the summer enhance their reading skills, prevent summer learning loss, and are better prepared for a successful school year.”

Every library is offering different incentives and prizes, so you'll have to check with yours locally to see what's up. According to the summer reading website, there will be special events, reading challenges, fun activities, and more throughout the summer months from June through August.

How Do I Sign My Family/Child Up For The Summer Reading Program?

You can visit your area library's website and/or stop in physically to get more details.

Is there any books that your family/kids are looking forward to reading this summer? Let us know inside our station app.

