More Big Changes in Utica Comets Schedule This Weekend

Once again, there are big changes to the weekend schedule for the Utica Comets, due to the spread of COVID-19 throughout the American Hockey League.

The Comets pushed out a release on Friday afternoon postponing both games over the weekend.

"Utica, NY – The American Hockey League announced today that the Utica Comets road games scheduled for Saturday, March 27th against the Syracuse Crunch and Sunday, March 28thagainst the Rochester Americans are postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Make-up dates are yet to be determined."

The Comets were scheduled to play at Syracuse on Saturday night and at Rochester on Sunday. It hasn't been announced which teams have been affected by COVID-19.

This is the third straight week that Comets games have been postponed due to the virus. The Comets last game was played at the Adirondack Bank center in Utica against Rochester. Utica won that game 3-2 in a shootout.

These postponed games are expected to be rescheduled by the AHL sometime in the near future. Utica is scheduled to play Syracuse at home on Wednesday night, March 31. While no fans are allowed yet into the Aud, the game will be televised on WPNY at 7PM.

Revisions in New York State COVID regulations will allow the Comets to allow fans to attend the games at 10-percent capacity, or about 400 fans, starting in April. The first game with fans in the Aud could happen on Saturday, April 3, in a game against Providence.