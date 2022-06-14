New York State Police are asking for help locating a North Country woman who hasn't been seen in more than two months. Troopers also say her last known location was in Centra New York.

The missing woman is identified as Brittney Snyder, a 23-year-old from Ogdensburg in St Lawrence County. Troopers say Snyder was 'last physically seen' on April 12 of this year in Syracuse. However, police also say Snyder was recently heard from via telephone on June 5.

photo released by New York State Police

Snyder is approximately 5-foot-5, 170-pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information on Snyder's whereabouts is asked to contact Trooper Ashley at 315-379-0012.

