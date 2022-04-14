MISSING: Seven College Students Who Vanished In New York State

She left work, got on the bus to go back to campus, and then...poof...she vanished.

I vividly remember the day that Suzanne Lyle went missing. It was March 2, 1998, and Suzanne, a student at SUNY Albany was leaving her job at the local mall. She got on the bus to go back to campus, was dropped off in the center of campus, and literally vanished into thin air.

I remember Suzanne's story so clearly because she was only a year older than me and I worked at the same mall where she did. While I didn't personally know Suzanne, she and I no doubt walked the same back corridors to get to our places of employment. I was horrified when Suzanne vanished and ended up quitting my job not long after out of fear that there was some sort of lurker waiting to snag young women.

Suzanne Lyall has been missing for 34 years. Simply vanished without a trace and sadly, her name is just one of the names listed on the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

The New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse assists law enforcement agencies with cases of missing children, college students, and adults who are vulnerable. When each of these young people vanished, they were college students in the state of New York.

