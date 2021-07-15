Mind Blowing Photos of Devastating Flooding in Rensselaer County New York

You thought the flooding in Central New York was bad. Look at what the latest round of torrential rain has done in Rensselaer County.

A major storm washed out roads and flooded neighborhoods, resulting in the evacuation of some residents. Watch the flash flooding in Sand Lake as water roars down neighborhood streets.

A State of Emergency has been declared in Rensselaer County following the heavy storms Wednesday, July 14. Unnecessary travel is discouraged and anyone who has to work Thursday, July 15 is being advised to be cautious. A number of state, county, and town roads have been closed due to damage, debris, or standing water.

"Quite frankly, it's a mess out there," Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said.

Portions of Route 43 in West Stephentown was closed due to excessive flooding. Hoags Corners, Averill Park, Sand Lake, Taborton, and Poestenkill took the brunt of the storm.

Just a few days ago, we were dealing with flooding in Central New York. Thankfully it wasn't to the magnitude of what they are dealing with in Rensselaer County.

Take a look at the devastating destruction Mother Nature caused all over the county.

The flooding in Rensselaer County is similar to what Central New York suffered during the 2019 Halloween flood.

Flood Rescues, Missing Roads, Washed Out Bridges From 2019 Halloween Flood

Flooding seems to happen every other year. In 2017, it was so bad cars were stranded in a pool of water on the arterial.