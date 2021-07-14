Well, this takes curbside pickup to a whole new level. New York State Police officers are trying to talk some sense into these Canadian Geese and telling them to get off the road, but they just honked back.

We've all seen the cute parade of a momma goose parading her new gaggle around a lake or pond, and sometimes even through high-speed traffic without a second thought.

While looking for a video, we were surprised we didn't find some of our local Canadian Geese crossing Route 8 in the Washington Mills area. There have been many times when traffic has been at a standstill during drive time in both directions as the geese would decide to cross the busy highway with their family. I would sit in traffic, say a silent prayer, and shed a tear on the way home if one didn't make the trip.

Another location where we see large families of geese is the Kohl's parking lot near the Marquee and UPS in New Hartford.

Why does it seem like Canadian Geese nest in the most dangerous locations? Well, it's our fault, not theirs. Canada Geese prefer to return to the same nesting sites every year. and that does not include anyplace near humans. But as we continue expanding and moving into their area, they will move and nest in less than ideal places, such as landscaped areas in parking lots, planters next to busy building entrances, or next to busy roadways.

Both parents will defend the nest and goslings, which can make them dangerous to the public. Federal Law protects Canadian Geese. It is illegal to harm geese, their eggs, or their nests in the United States without permission from the U.S. Fish and Wild Service.

Allaboutbirds.org says Canada Geese mate for life with very low “divorce rates.”

Pairs remain together throughout the year. Geese mate “assortatively,” larger birds choosing larger mates and smaller ones choosing smaller mates; in a given pair, the male is usually larger than the female.

Ready for this heartbreaker? Better grab a tissue. Fairmont Hot Springs says when a Canadian Goose loses its mate or eggs, they have been observed to mourn.

They may remove themselves from the flock and stay by themselves and swim around in despair honking mournfully. ... When a mate is injured or dying, its partner will stay with them, even if the flock is moving. [Fairmonthotsprings]

OK, I'm crying, are you?

