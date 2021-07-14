Vinyl Rock and Roll records are worth money these days because there are buyers willing to fork over good sized chunks of money for the collectables. Additionally, record players are back in style and experts say records provide a warmer sound for enthusiasts versus the sound delivered by digital content.

Mighty John the Record Guy, John Marshall is the foremost expert on record values and offers up appraisals each month on WIBX's Keeler in the Morning Show. Record owners can also see values of records on his website MoneyMusic.com.

This month, John is offering 10 records worth $100 or more here in the summer of 2021. He also provides 2 major bonus records worth much more, and one is a country record and the other is Soul.

Here are 10 records that if in really good shape, are worth more than 100 bucks. It's all important to note that the picture sleeves and album covers are usually fry important when it comes to the record value.

w/s= with picture sleeve

(Year). (Label)… (Recording artists)… (Title)….............................(Worth up to)

1969 ATCO LP… Blues Image… “Blues Image”………………………..$125.00

1961 MGM 45…Connie Francis… “Where the Boys Are” w/ps………………….$150.00

1964 Epic LP…Dave Clark Five… “Glad All Over”

(instruments not pictured on cover)………..$150.00

(instruments pictured on cover)………$25,00

1962 Gordy LP…The Contours… “Do You Love Me”……….…………………$300.00

1964 London 45…Rolling Stones… “It’s All Over Now” w/ps………………………$400.00

1958 Imperial 78…Ricky Nelson… “It’s Late”…………………………..$500.00

(on a 45)…………..$25.00

1963 Columbia 45…Neil Diamond… “Clown Town”……..$500.00

1958 End LP…The Chantels… “We Are the Chantels”

(cover picture shows the group)………$2,000.00

(cover pictures a jukebox)…………………..$250.00

1974 RCA 45…David Bowie… “Rock and Roll with Me”……$3,000.00

1968 Parrot 45…Genesis… “The Silent Sun”………..….$4,500.00

Note: The Blues Image LP features their hit “Ride Captain Ride.”

The Chantels LP features their hit “Maybe.”

John also offered up 2 bonus records worth a lot more than $100.

Country:

1950 Keystone 78… Bill Haley & the Saddlemen… “Deal Me a Hand”……..$2,000.00

Northern Soul

1967 King 45… Junior McCants… “Try Me For Your New Love”…………….$18,000.00

