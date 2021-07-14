Downtown Syracuse Welcomes Juan In A Million Authentic Mexican Restaurant

If Mexican food is what you crave in the city of Syracuse, then you'll want to taco about this. Introducing Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant.

Guadalajara opened a few weeks ago for takeout-only, and now customers can eat at one of the 12 booths inside or the six tables outside the restaurant. Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant is located at 324 West Water Street in Syracuse.

According to Syracuse.com, Guadalajara’s menu is pretty big:

Guadalajara’s menu is so big that you could eat here every day for seven months and never have to eat the same entrée twice. The first five pages detail 224 meals originally created in Michoacán, a state in southwestern Mexico. The menu’s sixth page lists dozens of drinks including 11 margaritas and 18 tequilas."

Most of the dishes are served with rice and refried beans. Also, your order will come with a bag of the chips made each morning and a cup of pico de gallo.

Their current hours are Monday through Thursday 11AM to 9:30PM, and Friday through Saturday 11AM to 10PM. Right now they are closed Sundays. You can call them at (315) 552-1300, or visit their website.

