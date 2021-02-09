Millions More in New York Now Eligible For COVID Vaccine

Gov. Cuomo is allowing millions of more New Yorkers to sign up for their COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New Yorkers with comorbidities and underlying conditions can make appointments at state-run mass vaccination sites beginning Feb. 14, with the first appointments scheduled for Feb. 15.

Excess vaccine supply meant for hospital workers can be used to open eligibility for New Yorkers with comorbidities and underlying conditions, Cuomo's office states.

Local health departments will determine how, where and when to schedule appointments in their jurisdictions, and those appointments will begin as early as Feb. 15, official say. No local jurisdiction should accept appointments until the allocations are known, and no earlier than February 14.

"As the state's effort to vaccinate health care workers nears completion this week, we are now shifting those doses to prioritize those New Yorkers with comorbidities and pre-existing conditions - a group which has felt the brunt of COVID's destructiveness first-hand," Cuomo said. "While this is a great step forward in ensuring the most vulnerable among us have access to this life-saving vaccine, it's no secret that any time you're dealing with a resource this scarce, there are going to be attempts to commit fraud and game the system. That's why it's been critically important that we put safeguards in place to prevent bad actors from slowing the distribution process and we have done just that. Again, I want to remind newly eligible New Yorkers to please be patient when beginning to schedule appointments - we can only administer as many doses as the federal supply allows and we're continuing to fight for more every day."

To show they have comorbidities or underlying conditions, New Yorkers must provide documentation as required by the facility where they are getting vaccinated which must be either:

Doctor's Letter

Medical Information Evidencing Comorbidity

Signed Certification

The full list of comorbidities and underlying conditions is available below:

Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)

Chronic kidney disease

Pulmonary Disease, including but not limited to, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11 related pulmonary diseases

Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities including Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension (high blood pressure)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2), Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer's Disease or dementia

Liver disease

The list is subject to change as additional scientific evidence is published and as New York State obtains and analyzes additional state-specific data, officials say.