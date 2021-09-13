Mile Long Pumpkin Glow & Light Show is a Wicked Halloween Experience

Brighten up your Halloween season at the Pumpkin Glow and Light Show without even leaving the comforts of your car. The wicked experience is less than two hours away from Central New York.

Drive past thousands of hand-carved illuminated jack-o-lanterns at the Pumpkin Glow & Light Show. Immerse yourself in the magic from the safety and comfort of your own vehicle. From a single pumpkin carving to larger-than-life dazzling light displays, master carvers bring all of the Halloween spirits to life at Ellms Farm in Balston Spa.

When you arrive, you will be greeted by the masked Farm Team. You'll then enter the enchanted woods and drive the 1.25 miles while enjoying the thousands of pumpkins and lights.

Tickets:

Basic Package (one carload) - $26.99

Donut Package (one carload and a dozen donuts) - $36.99

Family Package (one carload, a dozen donuts, a gallon of cider, and kettle corn) - $56.99

$5 extra on Thursdays and Sundays and $10 extra on Fridays and Saturdays

The Pumpkin Glow & Light Show Drive-Thru runs until October 31 at Ellms Family Farm on Charlton Road in Ballston Spa, New York.

Bring the kids and enjoy the corn maze, pumpkin patch, Halloween hayrides. You can even pick out your Christmas trees for the holiday season.

Photo Credit - Ellms Farm

You can get your tickets in advance to the Pumpkin Glow & Light Show Drive-Thru and see everything the farm has to offer for a day and night of Fall fun at Ellmsfarm.com.

