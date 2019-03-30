‘Gotham’s Batman Debuts On the Poster For the Series Finale

For five seasons, Gotham has distinguished itself as TV’s Batman show without Batman, chronicling the lives of those in Gotham City — led by Ben McKenzie as the young Jim Gordon — before Bruce Wayne became the Dark Knight. Now the show is ending with a two-part finale featuring ... uh, anyone know who this guy is? Shot from behind it’s pretty hard to tell. Could be almost anyone!

Okay fine, Batman. Batman is finally here just in time for the end of Gotham. And he’s featured on the new poster for the series finale:

Warner Bros.

Here’s the synopsis for the first part of the finale:

As Bane (guest star Shane West) enacts his final plan for Gotham’s destruction, Gordon rallies his former enemies to save the city. Meanwhile, Nyssa al Ghul (guest star Jaime Murray) kidnaps Barbara’s newborn daughter with ambitions to raise her as her own. Then, Bruce’s decision to leave Gotham points him to his destiny, while devastating Selina in the all-new ‘They Did What?’ episode of Gotham airing April 18.

The second part of the Gotham finale airs on April 25 on Fox. And then Batman will go off to enjoy his retirement until Matt Reeves gets The Batman going. Poor guy can’t take any time off.