Stevie Nicks kicked off the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a four-song performance that featured guest spots from Don Henley and pop star Harry Styles .

After opening the show with "Stand Back" from 1983's The Wild Heart , Nicks provided the first big surprise of the night by welcoming the Eagles star on stage to perform "Leather and Lace." The duo's original version of the song, from 1981's Bella Donna , earned Nicks her second solo Top 10 hit.

Next up was " Stop Draggin' My Heart Around " with One Direction and solo star Harry Styles standing in for the song's co-writer and original co-singer, Tom Petty . She concluded her set with an energetic take on a third song from Bella Donna , " Edge of Seventeen ."

Throughout her performance, photos from the early days of Nicks' career were displayed on screens behind the stage. She also wore the original cape from the cover of The Wild Heart , proudly noting that "not one thread is out of place after all this time."

Nicks is the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. She was previously honored as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998.

Despite a generation gap in age, the friendship between Nicks and Styles has been well documented for several years. The former One Direction member has long admired Nicks’ work and has covered her material on several high-profile occasions, including a performance of Fleetwood Mac 's "The Chain" at the 2018 MusiCares concert honoring the group for its charity work.

In 2017, Styles experienced one of “the best nights of [his] life” when Nicks joined him onstage during a performance at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. “I never thought I’d be able to say this," Styles beamed while welcoming his idol that night. "Please welcome to the stage, Stevie Nicks.” The duo sang together on a Styles solo song ("Two Ghosts") before diving into Fleetwood Mac's “Landslide” and Nicks’ 1982 solo hit “Leather and Lace.”

The admiration between the two musicians goes both ways. In an interview with Rolling Stone , Nicks referred to Styles as " Mick [Fleetwood] ’s and my love child," later explaining that "When Harry came into our lives, I said, 'Oh my God, this is the son I never had.' So I adopted him. I love Harry."

The 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will air April 27 on HBO .