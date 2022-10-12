Watch Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Jam With Journey Onstage

Metallica's Kirk Hammett joined Journey onstage on Thursday night to play the latter's "Wheel in the Sky" and the former's "Enter Sandman." You can watch a video of the performance below.

The guest appearance took place at Journey's second consecutive show at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu. "Had a great time with Kirk Hammett of Metallica last night at second sold-out Journey show in Hawaii," guitarist Neal Schon tweeted Friday morning.

The Metallica axman stuck to rhythm guitar during "Wheel in the Sky," and the band then segued into a snippet of "My Hometown" by HSAS, the short-lived supergroup featuring Schon, Sammy Hagar, bassist Kenny Aaronson and Santana drummer Michael Shrieve.

From there, they transitioned into the iconic "Enter Sandman" riff, allowing Hammett to rip a wah-drenched solo, before ending back on "Wheel in the Sky."

Journey recently released Freedom, their 15th album and first since 2011's Eclipse, marking the longest gap between the band's albums. Hammett, meanwhile, released his debut solo EP, the instrumental Portals, in April. Former Journey singer Steve Perry recently filed a petition against his former bandmates to cancel trademark registrations for 20 songs filed by Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain. The motion includes some of the band’s biggest hits, such as “Separate Ways," "Open Arms," "Any Way You Want It” and “Who's Crying Now.”

Schon responded to the legal action, calling it “total crap.” The guitarist said his efforts to sort through Journey’s trademark issues sparked the band rift in 2020 that led to the departure of bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith.

"They knew all this time I'd been investigating our trademarks for years," Schon wrote on Facebook, adding that he’s been "trying to get to the bottom of all the corruption, as [my wife and I] found that nothing had ever been trademarked besides our music. They all went for a takeover and it didn't work. Quite simple."