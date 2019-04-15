Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Has a ‘Ton of Material’ for New Album

The members of Metallica have been quite vocal in reassuring fans they won't have to endure another eight-year wait for a new record like they did with Hardwired... To Self-Destruct . They haven't gone back into the studio yet, but when they do, Kirk Hammett will be ready with what he's calling a "ton" of material.

Noting the now infamous eight-year gap between Death Magnetic and Metallica's most recent album, Hammett recalled a much different recording cycle when he was growing up in an interview with Australia's Mixdown magazine. "When I was 13-14 years old, bands put out albums every year. Seriously, KISS put out an album every eight months," he said, scorning, "None of this eight years between albums."

The guitarist went on to admit, "None of us are very comfortable with the fact it's been so long, because that is a long time. We're hoping to avoid that this time around."

"We're in our third year since Hardwired ," Hammett continued, taking stock of Metallica's current situation. "Maybe we can get a bit more focus and go into the studio a bit sooner," he hoped, revealing, "I have a ton of material. I've over-compensated, so I'm ready to go anytime."

A ton is a standard unit of measurement for 2,000 lbs. so either Hammett has 1,500 more riffs than when he said he had " about 500 " ideas in late 2017 or the riffs are that heavy. Just don't forget to back up your phone this time, okay Kirk?