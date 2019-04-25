‘Bond 25’ Officially Starts Shooting, Reveals Cast and Villain

At a big media hullabaloo this morning at Ian Fleming’s villa in Jamaica — the site of the very first James Bond film, Dr. No , as well as Roger Moore’s first 007 movie, Live and Let Die — the cast and crew of the next James Bond film assembled to announce the movie’s cast and to kick off the official start of production.

Additional shooting locations on the film include Norway, London, Italy, and good old Pinewood Studios. The director for Bond 25 is Cary Fukunaga , who replaced original director Danny Boyle during pre-production. Surprisingly, Fukunaga is the first American filmmaker to helm a Bond movie to date.

A separate press release revealed the movie’s official synopsis:

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Broccoli and Fukunaga did confirm their supporting cast as well: Returning members Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter), and Lea Seydoux (Madeleine Swann) along with new cast members Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, and Oscar winner Rami Malek — who confirmed in a video message that he’s going to be making James Bond’ life difficult as the movie’s villain.

Showing up in a live feed in a remote video message is an extremely Bond villain thing to do.

Today’s announcement did not reveal the title of this 25th official Bond adventure, and the fifth (and final?) one starring Daniel Craig as Ian Fleming’s iconic British secret agent. That will have to wait for another day, apparently. Whatever it’s called, the movie opens in theaters on April 8, 2020.