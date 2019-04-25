See Frank Zappa, who died more than 25 years ago, in holographic form in Albany.

Catch "The Bizarre World of Frank Zappa," at the Palace Theatre in Albany on April 28, 2019. Ticket prices range from $34.50 - $79.50 and can be purchased at the Palace box office, 19 Clinton Ave. or via Ticketmaster.com.

Times Union reports the footage for the show is from performances shot in Zappa's Los Angeles studios in 1974 and has never been seen publicly. The live band for the tour includes guitarists Ray White and Mike Keneally, bassist Scott Thunes, multi-instrumentalist Robert Martin, percussionist Ed Mann, and drummer and Zappa archivist Joe "Vaultmeister" Travers.

The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa U.S. dates are as follows:

4/19 Port Chester, NY Capitol Theater

4/20 Rochester, Kodiak Center Theater

4/22 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie

4/24 Long Island, NY Paramount

4/26 Boston, MA Shubert

4/28 Albany, NY The Palace Theatre

5/01 Wilkes Barre, PA Kirby Center

5/02 Collingswood, NJ Scottish Rite Auditorium

5/03 Baltimore, MD The Modell Lyric

Ahmet Zappa , EVP of business development for Eyellusion and co-trustee of the ZAPPA FAMILY TRUST says:

“We’re excited to world premiere a handful of Frank Zappa compositions; these mind-melting concerts we’re putting together celebrate the music, often surreal imagery and humor synonymous with Frank.”

Times Union reminds us that the rights and legacy of Frank Zappa's music have been contested by his four children since the death of their mother in 2015. She left the rights to the Zappa Family Trust to Ahmet and Diva Zappa, excluding Dweezil and his older sister, Moon.