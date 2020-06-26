McDonald’s Plans To Hire Around 9,000 New York Employees

McDonald's is looking to expand their workforce as they welcome customers back inside.

The restaurant chain announced an initiative to hire approximately 260,000 restaurant employees this summer, including 8,555 across New York. If you're looking for work, this could be a step into the right direction.

CNY Central reports that McDonald's has implemented over 50 new coronavirus precautionary safety measures. This includes, but not limited too: temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, and masks and gloves for all employees.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.

McDonald’s USA Launches $500,000 Scholarship Fund to Help HBCU Students Return to School Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

McDonald’s announced the launch of its $500,000 Black and Positively Golden Scholarship Fund to help students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities continue their education this fall, despite impacts of COVID-19. Scholarships will be distributed for the 2020-2021 academic year.

“We know that education is the key to success,” said Marissa Fisher, a second-generation McDonald’s franchisee with four restaurants in southeast Louisiana. “With many college students uncertain of returning to classes in the wake of COVID-19, we understand HBCU students will be most impacted. As a brand with roots that run deep in communities, McDonald’s has been part of these students’ lives while growing up and is the place where many received their first jobs. We want to help ease some of the stress caused by this pandemic as they plan to return to school.”"

HBCU students can apply for a Black & Positively Golden scholarship now through August 3rd 2020 on McDonald's website.